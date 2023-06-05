News & Insights

Australia's Redox seeks $264 million in country's largest IPO in 2023 - source

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

June 05, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian chemical distributor Redox is aiming to raise about A$400 million ($263.96 million) in the biggest Australian new share sale so far in 2023, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

An institutional bookbuild was underway on Monday and final terms for the transaction are due to be set later in the day, the source added.

The source could not be identified as they were not permitted to speak to media. Redox declined to comment on its IPO.

The shares being sold represent about 30% of the company's total stock and Redox will have a market capitalisation of A$1.3 billion ($857.87 million) to A$1.4 billion ($923.86 million).

($1 = 1.5154 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.