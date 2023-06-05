Australia's Redox prices shares for $267 mln IPO at lower end of range -source

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian chemical distributor Redox has priced its shares at A$2.55 each, the lower end of its range, to raise A$402 million ($265.84 million) in its initial public offering, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The source could not be named as the information was not yet public. Redox declined to comment.

The final price represents 13.75 times the company's projected earnings for the 2024 financial year. That was at the lower end of the 13.5 to 14.5 times range presented to investors when the deal launched on Monday.

A price range of A$2.50 to A$2.70 had been put in place, according to the terms of the transaction.

Redox will have a market capitalisation of A$1.3 billion.

The IPO is the largest in Australia so far in 2023, according to Dealogic data.

There have been just $51 million of new share sales year to date compared to $442 million at the same time last year, the data showed.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

