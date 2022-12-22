RDY

Australia's ReadyTech will continue engaging with Pacific Equity Partners on buyout bid

December 22, 2022 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by Tejaswi Marthi for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia's ReadyTech Holdings RDY.AX said on Friday that it would allow Pacific Equity Partners to come up with a more certain buyout proposal, just a day after PE firm withdrew its A$4.50 per share offer for the tech firm to work on a new one.

