Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australia's ReadyTech RDY.AX said on Thursday that Pacific Equity Partners had withdrawn its updated buyout offer for the company of A$4.50 per share and was working on an alternative proposal.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.