Australia's ReadyTech gets updated offer from PE firm with a scrip alternative

November 29, 2022 — 05:53 pm EST

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia's ReadyTech Holdings RDY.AX said on Wednesday that it has received an updated buyout proposal from Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), which includes an alternative for shareholders to elect to receive the A$4.50 per share consideration as all cash, all scrip or a mix of both.

