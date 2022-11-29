Australia's ReadyTech gets updated offer from PE firm with a scrip alternative

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia's ReadyTech Holdings RDY.AX said on Wednesday that it has received an updated buyout proposal from Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), which includes an alternative for shareholders to elect to receive the A$4.50 per share consideration as all cash, all scrip or a mix of both.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

