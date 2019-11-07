Australia's REA Group says local residential market remains challenging

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Online real estate classifieds portal REA Group REA.AX said on Friday the Australian residential market remains challenging, but there are signs of a recovery.

REA reported a 14% drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to A$114.9 million ($79.26 million) for the first quarter ended Sept. 30.

"We know the buyers are back and it’s only a matter of time before the sellers follow," said Owen Wilson, REA's chief executive officer.

($1 = 1.4497 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.