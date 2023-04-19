Australia's RBA to hold media briefing on Thursday to discuss c.bank review

SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will hold a media briefing at 0200 GMT on Thursday to discuss an external review into the central bank, the bank said on its website.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Monday said he was close to announcing details of a wide-ranging review into the central bank, which would call for legal changes for some recommendations.

Chalmers said the independent review had provided 51 recommendations for changing how the RBA operates and formulates policy.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.