Australia's RBA says rate pause does not imply increases are over

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

April 04, 2023 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 5 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Wednesday said a pause in interest rate rises did not imply that increases were over and a further tightening may well be needed to bring inflation to heel.

In a speech on the policy outlook, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said rates had been held steady this month to allow more time to asses the impact of past hikes, but the Board would assess policy again in May with updated forecasts for the economy and inflation.

The central bank on Tuesday kept interest rates at 3.6% to break a string of 10 straight increases.

