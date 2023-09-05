Australia's RBA holds rates steady for 3rd month in Lowe's last meeting

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday kept interest rates steady for a third straight month at the last meeting chaired by Governor Philip Lowe, and reiterated that some further tightening may still be needed to curb inflation.

Wrapping up its September policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates at 4.10%, and said recent data were consistent with inflation returning to the 2–3 percent target range in late 2025.

Markets and economists had wagered on a steady outcome after a batch of economic data - including inflation, wages and jobs - came in below expectations and offered no compelling reason to restart the tightening cycle. 0#RBAWATCH

Lowe, who would hand over to his deputy Michele Bullock on September 18, retained a warning that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required.

"In making its decisions, the Board will continue to pay close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Data on Tuesday showed the Australian economy got a boost from net exports and government spending in the second quarter, greatly lessening the risk of a contraction in gross domestic product.

