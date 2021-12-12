US Markets
Australia's Ramsay Health to buy UK-based mental health care provider Elysium for $1 bln

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Ramsay Health Care Ltd said on Monday it would buy UK-based mental health care provider Elysium Healthcare Ltd for 775 million pounds ($1.03 billion), as it aims to tap into Britain's mental heath market.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Ramsay Health Care Ltd RHC.AX said on Monday it would buy UK-based mental health care provider Elysium Healthcare Ltd for 775 million pounds ($1.03 billion), as it aims to tap into Britain's mental heath market.

Elysium operates 72 sites in the UK under a partnership with Britain's state-backed NHS healthcare network.

"(The deal) will expand Ramsay's patient pathways into the £15 billion UK mental health market at a time when more and more people are seeking support for mental health, learning difficulties and neurological issues," Chief Executive Craig McNally said.

The deal is expected to deliver mid-single-digit earnings-per-share accretion in FY23, and synergies of at least 5 million pounds a year, Ramsay said.

Earlier this year, Ramsay failed to buy UK-based hospital operator Spire Healthcare Group SPI.Lafter investors blocked the 1 billion pound takeover.

($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

