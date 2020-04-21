Australia's Ramsay Health Care to raise $879 mln, halts dividend

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care said on Wednesday it would raise up to A$1.4 billion ($879.48 million) and temporarily suspend its dividend to save cash and guard itself from a fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will raise A$1.2 billion in new equity in a share placement and up to an additional A$200 million through a non-underwritten share purchase plan.

($1 = 1.5918 Australian dollars)

