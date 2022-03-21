Australia's Ramsay Health Care receives proposal for Asian joint venture

March 22 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd RHC.AX and Malaysia-based Sime Darby Holdings received a confidential, non-binding proposal from IHH Healthcare Bhd IHHH.KL to acquire their Asia joint venture, the Australian hospital operator said on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, the indicative enterprise value for the 50-50 joint venture - Ramsay Sime Darby - was $1.35 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis, it said.

Ramsay and Sime Darby have also agreed to a period of exclusivity for four weeks to allow IHH to conduct due diligence and negotiate a sale and purchase agreement.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

