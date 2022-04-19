Australia's Ramsay Health Care receives $14.8 bln offer from KKR-led consortium

Adds details on deal

April 20 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX, Australia's largest private hospital operator, said on Wednesday it received a A$20.05 billion ($14.80 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N.

The proposal of A$88 per share represents a premium of nearly 37% to Ramsay's Tuesday closing price of A$64.39.

Ramsay operates hospitals and clinics across 10 countries in three continents, with a network of more than 532 locations, according to its website.

The company said it would provide the KKR-led consortium with due diligence on a non-exclusive basis and that talks were at the preliminary stage.

The hospital operator has hired UBS as its financial adviser.

($1 = 1.3546 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Aditya Soni)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.