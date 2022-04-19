US Markets
Australia's Ramsay Health Care receives $14.8 billion offer from KKR-led consortium

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 20 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX, Australia's largest private hospital operator, said on Wednesday it received a A$20.05 billion ($14.80 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by private equity giant KKR KKR.N.

($1 = 1.3546 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

