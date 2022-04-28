Australia's Ramsay Health Care profit more than halves

April 29 (Reuters) - Australia's largest private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX said on Friday its third-quarter underlying profit more than halved due to disruptions from COVID-19 restrictions and rise in associated costs.

Ramsay, which is the target of a near-$15 billion takeover bid by a group led by private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N, said its March quarter net profit after tax attributable to shareholders fell to A$42.7 billion ($30.31 billion) from A$104.2 million last year.

($1 = 1.4086 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

