Australia's Ramsay Health Care offers to buy Spire Healthcare for $1.4 bln

May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX has offered to buy LSE-listed Spire Healthcare Group SPI.L for 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion).

The offer is for 240 pence per Spire share, a premium of 24.4% to its last close.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

