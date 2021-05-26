SPI

Australia's Ramsay Health Care offers to buy Spire Healthcare for $1.4 bln

Australia's Ramsay Health Care has offered to buy LSE-listed Spire Healthcare Group for 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion).

The offer is for 240 pence per Spire share, a premium of 24.4% to its last close.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

