Australia's Ramsay Health Care offers to buy British peer Spire for $1.4 billion

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care on Wednesday offered to buy British peer Spire Healthcare Group for 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion) to strengthen its British healthcare business.

The offer for 240 pence per Spire share is a premium of 24.4% to the stock's last closing price.

Ramsay said it will engage with Britain's competition regulator for the deal. The UK Competition and Markets Authority may require it to divest certain hospitals and clinics for the deal to go through.

The deal will deliver high single-digit earnings per share from 2024, Ramsay said, adding that the acquisition will be funded through existing debt facilities.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

