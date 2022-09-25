Australia's Ramsay Health and KKR-led group cease buyout talks

Adds Ramsay and KKR comment, background

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX and a consortium led by KKR KKR.N ceased discussions on a takeover proposal, the hospital operator said on Monday, ending weeks of speculation on what could have been one of Australia's biggest private equity-fronted takeovers.

The KKR-led consortium first approached Ramsay in April with an A$88 cash per share bid but took it off the table in late August after the company reported a 39% slump in annual profit.

The bid was revised so that Ramsay shareholders would be entitled to A$88 per share as in the all-cash proposal but only for the first 5,000 shares.

For investors with larger stakes, the offer was split into A$78.20 per share in Ramsay and 0.22 share in French subsidiary Ramsay Generale de Sante GDSF.PA. Ramsay described the alternative proposal as "meaningfully inferior".

KKR said previously it would not improve its $14.5 billion cash-and-stock offer, citing the company's weak performance. Ramsay was told the KKR group would discuss mutually acceptable terms if it was willing to reset valuation expectations and consider a new proposal.

"It has become apparent that the consortium is unable to provide a new proposal at this time," Ramsay said.

A spokesperson for the KKR-led consortium told Reuters in a statement: "Following recent engagement with the Ramsay Board, we have decided to mutually terminate discussions regarding a potential change of control transaction".

Ramsay operates healthcare facilities across 10 countries and a successful acquisition of the company would have represented one of Australia's largest private equity buyouts.

Ramsay's inability to reach an agreement with the KKR-led group underscores a growing problem of execution risks in Australian mergers and acquisitions in a year marked with share market gyrations and tough scrutiny from competition regulators.

This is in contrast to 2021 which saw a flurry of blockbuster takeovers including those of Sydney Airport and Afterpay.

