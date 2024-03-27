News & Insights

Australia's Ramelius Resources ends buyout talks with Karora Resources

March 27, 2024 — 07:23 pm EDT

March 28 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Ramelius Resources RMS.AX said on Thursday it had ended discussions with Karora Resources KRR.TO for a potential acquisition of the Canada-based mine operator.

"Following its usual disciplined due diligence process, Ramelius advises that no final agreement, including on value, was reached," the company said.

Earlier this month, Ramelius confirmed it was in talks with Karora, but did not disclose any deal value.

However, a local news media report estimated the transaction value to be between A$700 million ($456.40 million) and A$1 billion.

($1 = 1.5337 Australian dollars)

