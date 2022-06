June 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Queensland government said on Tuesday it would raise progressive royalties for coal prices in the state after a 10-year freeze, following a surge in prices of the commodity in recent months.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.