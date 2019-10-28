Australia's QMS Media gets Quadrant PE offer valuing it at $288 mln

Contributor
Rushil Dutta Reuters
Published

Australian billboards operator QMS Media Ltd said on Tuesday it received a takeover offer from Sydney-based Quadrant Private Equity that values the company at A$420.6 million ($287.5 million).

Adds company comment, details of offer

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian billboards operator QMS Media Ltd QMS.AX said on Tuesday it received a takeover offer from Sydney-based Quadrant Private Equity that values the company at A$420.6 million ($287.5 million).

"QMS Media’s Board of Directors unanimously recommend the Quadrant scheme in the absence of a superior proposal," the company said in a statement issued to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Quadrant offer of A$1.22 per QMS share was at a 22% premium to its last closing level. Including debt, the offer values the firm at A$ $571.6 million.

The deal was subject to clearance by QMS shareholders and foreign investment regulators in Australia and New Zealand, the company added.

Quadrant wasn't immediately available for comment.

QMS shareholders would also be entitled to receive a final dividend of up to 1.3 cents per share, the company said, once approved by the board.

($1 = 1.4628 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rushil.dutta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More