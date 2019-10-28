Australia's QMS Media gets Quadrant PE offer valuing it at $287.5 mln

Australia's QMS Media Ltd said on Tuesday it received a takeover offer from Quadrant Private Equity that values the company's equity at A$420.6 million ($287.5 million).

The Quadrant offer of A$1.22 per QMS share was at a 22% premium to its last closing level.

QMS shareholders would also be entitled to receive a final dividend of up to 1.3 cents per share, the company said.

($1 = 1.4628 Australian dollars)

