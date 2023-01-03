Australia's QCLNG plant maintenance period extended to Jan. 16 - AEMO

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Maintenance at the Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (QCLNG) plant in the eastern part of Australia will be extended to Jan. 16 from a previously announced date of Jan. 7, according to a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) website on Tuesday.

AEMO had earlier announced a maintenance period from Dec. 27 to Jan. 7, during which one LNG train or production unit will be shut.

The 8.5 million tonnes-per-annum capacity liquefaction plant, operated by Shell SHEL.L, has two trains.

(Reporting by Emily Chow, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.