Australia's QCLNG plant maintenance period extended to Jan. 16 - AEMO

January 03, 2023 — 03:53 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Maintenance at the Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (QCLNG) plant in the eastern part of Australia will be extended to Jan. 16 from a previously announced date of Jan. 7, according to a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) website on Tuesday.

AEMO had earlier announced a maintenance period from Dec. 27 to Jan. 7, during which one LNG train or production unit will be shut.

The 8.5 million tonnes-per-annum capacity liquefaction plant, operated by Shell SHEL.L, has two trains.

