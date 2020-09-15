Australia's QBE says UK court ruling on COVID-19 claims mostly favourable

Sept 16 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group QBE.AX said on Wednesday a London court had largely ruled in its favour in a case that examined the reading of policy wordings by eight insurers in relation to business interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court ruled in favour of QBE on two out of three of its disease policy wordings examined and in favour of insurers generally with respect to denial of access, the Australian insurer said in a statement.

However, QBE said it was considering its options to appeal a ruling that was in favour of policyholders with respect to one of its disease policy wordings.

The case was brought about by the UK Financial Conduct Authority in June.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

