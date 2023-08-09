Australia's QBE Insurance's first-half profit jumps more than eight-fold

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group QBE.AX posted a more than eight-fold jump in its first-half profit on Thursday, as higher income from premiums offset the drag from rising catastrophe-related claims.

The insurer's net profit after tax rose to $400 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a restated figure of $48 million for the year earlier.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.