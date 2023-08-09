News & Insights

Australia's QBE Insurance's first-half profit jumps more than eight-fold

August 09, 2023 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan and Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group QBE.AX posted a more than eight-fold jump in its first-half profit on Thursday, as higher income from premiums offset the drag from rising catastrophe-related claims.

The insurer's net profit after tax rose to $400 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a restated figure of $48 million for the year earlier.

