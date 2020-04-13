Australia's QBE Insurance to raise capital to counter coronavirus pressures

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published

Australia's QBE Insurance Group on Tuesday said it was looking to boost its capital through an equity raising to stave off the impact from the coronavirus outbreak and also posted a strong premium growth in the first quarter.

The company is looking to raise about $750 million through an institutional placement and $75 million through a share purchase plan.

Despite the disruption from the pandemic, the insurer posted an over 9% rise in gross written premiums in the first quarter.

