Australia's QBE Insurance says CEO to exit after investigation

Sept 1 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd QBE.AX said on Tuesday its chief executive officer would leave the company, after an investigation found he had fallen short of the company's ethics and conduct standards.

Pat Regan will leave after nearly three years in the role and Group Chairman Mike Wilkins will handle day-to-day oversight until a replacement is found, Australia's biggest insurer by market capitalisation said in a statement.

QBE is committed to having "a respectful and inclusive environment" and an external investigation found Regan had "exercised poor judgement" in that regard, the company said, without providing further detail.

