Australia's QBE Insurance names Richard Pryce as interim CEO

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd QBE.AX said on Friday it had appointed insider Richard Pryce as interim chief executive officer, more than a month after Patrick Regan's exit following an internal probe.

The company said last month Regan would leave the company after the investigation found he had fallen short of its ethics and conduct standards. QBE had not provided any further details at the time.

Pryce joined QBE in 2012 and has been the CEO of its international division for about a year.

He will stay as the group CEO in an interim capacity while a global search takes place, Australia's biggest insurer by market capitalisation said.

Mike Wilkins, who was handling the day-to-day operations until Pryce's appointment will go back to his position of non-executive chairman of the board, QBE added.

