Australia's QBE Insurance names Richard Pryce as interim CEO

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd said on Friday it had appointed insider Richard Pryce as the interim chief executive officer, replacing Patrick Regan.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd QBE.AX said on Friday it had appointed insider Richard Pryce as the interim chief executive officer, replacing Patrick Regan.

Regan left the company in September following an investigation that found he had fallen short of its ethics and conduct standards.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters