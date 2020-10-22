Australia's QBE Insurance names Richard Pryce as interim CEO

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd QBE.AX said on Friday it had appointed insider Richard Pryce as the interim chief executive officer, replacing Patrick Regan.

Regan left the company in September following an investigation that found he had fallen short of its ethics and conduct standards.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

