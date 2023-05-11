News & Insights

Australia's QBE Insurance hikes premium outlook after strong first quarter

May 11, 2023 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd QBE.AX on Friday marginally hiked its gross written premium (GWP) growth outlook for fiscal 2023 after a strong start to the year for premium growth and on expected increases in premium rates.

QBE, the country's biggest insurer by market cap, now expects a growth of around 10% to its constant currency GWP in fiscal 2023, up from its prior forecast of mid-to-high single digit growth.

