Australia's QBE Insurance hikes premium outlook after strong first quarter

May 12 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd QBE.AX on Friday marginally hiked its gross written premium (GWP) growth outlook for fiscal 2023 after a strong start to the year for premium growth and on expected increases in premium rates.

QBE, the country's biggest insurer by market cap, now expects a growth of around 10% to its constant currency GWP in fiscal 2023, up from its prior forecast of mid-to-high single digit growth.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

