Australia's QBE Insurance expects first-half loss on virus hit

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's QBE Insurance Group said on Wednesday it expects a statutory loss for the first half, largely due to coronavirus-related claims and additional risk margins tied to the outbreak.

July 22 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group QBE.AX said on Wednesday it expects a statutory loss for the first half, largely due to coronavirus-related claims and additional risk margins tied to the outbreak.

Statutory loss, which excludes adjustments for one-time items and expenses, is expected at $750 million after tax, against a profit of $463 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters