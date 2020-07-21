Australia's QBE Insurance expects first-half loss on virus hit

July 22 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group QBE.AX said on Wednesday it expects a statutory loss for the first half, largely due to coronavirus-related claims and additional risk margins tied to the outbreak.

Statutory loss, which excludes adjustments for one-time items and expenses, is expected at $750 million after tax, against a profit of $463 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

