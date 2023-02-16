Australia's QBE Insurance annual profit rises 5%

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's QBE Insurance Group QBE.AX on Friday posted a 5.2% rise in annual profit, as aggressive interest rates hikes boosted the company's gross written premiums.

Adjusted net cash profit after tax rose to $847 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $805 million a year earlier and a Refinitiv estimate of $668.5 million.

