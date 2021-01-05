Australia's Qantas To Restart International Flights From July

Markets

(RTTNews) - Australia's largest domestic and international airline, Qantas (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK), has started bookings for its international flights for travel from July 1, 2021. The company expects current Covid-19 situation to improve with vaccinations. The company's all international flights, except for certain flights such as those between Australia and New Zealand, are currently suspended, due to government restrictions.

Registered originally as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited (QANTAS), Qantas is widely regarded as the world's leading long distance airline and one of the strongest brands in Australia.

