Oil

Australia's Qantas to buy majority stake in TripADeal as leisure travel rebounds

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Australia's Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it would buy a 51% stake in online travel agency TripADeal for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to tap a recovery in demand for packaged holidays.

May 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways QAN.AX said on Tuesday it would buy a 51% stake in online travel agency TripADeal for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to tap a recovery in demand for packaged holidays.

Easing COVID-19 restrictions and a rebound in leisure travel have triggered a boom in the online holiday booking market over recent months.

The deal includes a provision for Qantas to take full control of TripADeal in four years and is expected to add to the national flag carrier's earnings goals for full-year 2024.

It would allow frequent flyers under the airline's loyalty division to use their points for any TripADeal holiday package, the Sydney-based company said.

Qantas Loyalty was targeting a return to double-digit growth in 2022 and an underlying earnings before income tax of A$500 million ($354.85 million) to A$600 million by fiscal 2024, it added.

Earlier this month, Qantas announced its decision to buy the remaining stake in Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX for A$610.8 million to expand its presence in the charter business.

($1 = 1.4090 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Oil Videos

Despite Massive Moves in the Market, Option Prices and Volatility Seems Relatively Cheap

May 19, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular