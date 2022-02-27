Commodities

Australia's Qantas to avoid Russian airspace on London flights

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd is opting to use an alternative flight path between Darwin and London that avoids Russian airspace after the invasion of Ukraine, the airline said on Sunday.

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX is opting to use an alternative flight path between Darwin and London that avoids Russian airspace after the invasion of Ukraine, the airline said on Sunday.

"Given the current circumstances and complexities, we're opting to use one of our alternative flight paths that doesn't overfly Russia, while we continue to monitor this evolving situation," it said in a statement.

Flights operated over northern Russia will be routed over the Middle East and southern Europe instead, increasing flight times by about an hour.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular