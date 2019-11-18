Australia's Qantas sees $1.36 bln annual spending target

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX is targeting about A$2 billion ($1.36 billion) a year in spending that will enable its fleet to be replaced within 20-25 years, the airline said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Australia's flag carrier also said it expects capacity growth to be little changed in the first half of fiscal 2020.

($1 = 1.4691 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6318 4789;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.