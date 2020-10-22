Companies

Australia's Qantas says took $71 mln hit on earnings from state border closures

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday that Australian state border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic had cost it A$100 million ($71.26 million) in earnings in the first quarter and would have a negative impact in the second quarter as well.

The airline is running less than 30% of its normal domestic capacity due to border closures, having earlier expected to be operating around 60% at this time, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a speech to the airline's annual meeting.

The airline's financial year ends June 30, 2021.

($1 = 1.4033 Australian dollars)

