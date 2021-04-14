Australia's Qantas says fourth-quarter domestic capacity to reach 90% of pre-COVID levels

April 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways QAN.AX said on Thursday its domestic capacity would hit 90% of pre-COVID levels in the fourth quarter, driven by strong leisure demand and a recovery in corporate business travel.

The airline had previously expected to reach 80% capacity.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.