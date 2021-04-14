Commodities

Australia's Qantas says fourth-quarter domestic capacity to reach 90% of pre-COVID levels

Shruti Sonal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Qantas Airways said on Thursday its domestic capacity would hit 90% of pre-COVID levels in the fourth quarter, driven by strong leisure demand and a recovery in corporate business travel.

The airline had previously expected to reach 80% capacity.

