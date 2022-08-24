Australia's Qantas posts slightly wider full-year loss

Commodities

SYDNEY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX posted on Thursday a slightly wider full-year underlying loss before tax of A$1.86 billion ($1.28 billion) though its financial performance improved substantially in the second half as travel demand returned.

The result in the 12 months ended June 30 compared to an A$1.83 billion underlying loss before tax a year earlier and an A$1.28 billion loss in the first half of the financial year.

Analysts had on average expected Qantas to report a full-year loss before tax of A$1.8 billion, according to 13 polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.4476 Australian dollars)

