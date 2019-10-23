Australia's Qantas posts 1.8% rise in first-quarter revenue

Adds details on fuel prices, operating environment

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX posted a 1.8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, but said annual profits could be hit by higher fuel costs and ongoing trade tensions.

The airline reported record revenue of A$4.56 billion ($3.12 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a restated A$4.49 billion a year earlier.

Australia's flag carrier said the protests in Hong Kong would impact its interim profit by A$25 million, while weaker freight demand would cause a A$25-A$30 million dent in its annual profit.

Qantas said its total fuel bill for fiscal 2020 could be as much as A$4.05 billion, compared with fiscal 2019 fuel costs of A$3.85 billion.

The airline flagged a "slower revenue environment," and said it would focus on reducing costs to maintain growth.

The carrier said total group capacity was down 0.2%, but group international unit revenue increased by 4.4% partly helped by reduction in capacity by competitors.

Smaller rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX reported an annual loss in August citing weakness in travel demand in the domestic market. It earlier announced a strategic review of its route network.

"Qantas International has seen significant upside from competitor capacity contracting more than anticipated, which is expected to continue for at least the remainder of the first half," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars)

