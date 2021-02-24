Commodities

Australia's Qantas posts $820 mln H1 loss amid pandemic

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Destination NSW

Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday posted a A$1.03 billion ($820.40 million) pretax underlying loss for the first half due to state border closures and international travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Thursday posted a A$1.03 billion ($820.40 million) pretax underlying loss for the first half due to state border closures and international travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The underlying loss before tax in the six months ended Dec. 31, the airline's most closely watched financial measure, compared with a A$771 million profit a year earlier.

On a bottom line level, Qantas swung to a A$1.47 billion loss from a profit of A$648 million the prior year.

($1 = 1.2555 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular