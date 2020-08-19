Companies
AIR

Australia's Qantas posts $1.4 bln loss due to pandemic-linked accounting charges

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday posted a full-year net loss of A$1.964 billion ($1.41 billion), one of its largest ever, driven by impairment charges and restructuring costs designed to help it weather the pandemic.

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Thursday posted a full-year net loss of A$1.964 billion ($1.41 billion), one of its largest ever, driven by impairment charges and restructuring costs designed to help it weather the pandemic.

The Australian carrier's A$124 million underlying pre-tax profit in the 12 months ended June 30, its most-watched financial figure, was well above the A$6.5 million average profit expected by 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv. That was due mostly to a strong first half before the pandemic hit.

Qantas in June had warned it expected to take around A$2.8 billion of one-off charges with its results, which included a writedown of A$1.4 billion on its Airbus SE AIR.PA A380 fleet but said it expected a small pre-tax underlying profit.

($1 = 1.3916 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular