Sept 13 (Reuters) - The High Court of Australia on Wednesday dismissed a Qantas Airways QAN.AX appeal against a ruling that found the airline had breached law by firing nearly 1,700 employees during the pandemic, the Transport Workers Union said.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.