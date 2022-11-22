Australia's Qantas hikes first-half profit view on travel demand recovery

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Wednesday upgraded its first-half pre-tax profit expectation on continued strength in travel demand, with limits on international capacity boosting domestic tourism.

In their second upgrade in six weeks, the carrier now expects first-half underlying profit before tax between A$1.35 billion ($897.08 million) and A$1.45 billion, above their prior expectation of between A$1.2 billion and A$1.3 billion.

($1 = 1.5049 Australian dollars)

