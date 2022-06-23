Australia's Qantas expects to return to profit in 2023

June 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways QAN.AX said on Friday it expects to return to a profit in fiscal 2023, helped by a resurgence in demand across domestic and international travel.

However, the airline forecast a loss for fiscal 2022, citing the impact of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus on travel activity.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.