Australia's Qantas drops plans to buy mining charter operator Alliance Aviation

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways QAN.AX said on Thursday it will drop the A$611 million ($387 million) plans to buy out charter flight operator Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX after the country's competition regulator blocked the deal in April.

($1 = 1.5785 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.