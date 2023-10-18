Australia's Qantas drops plans to buy mining charter operator Alliance Aviation

News & Insights

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways QAN.AX said on Thursday it will drop the A$611 million ($387 million) plans to buy out charter flight operator Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX after the country's competition regulator blocked the deal in April.

