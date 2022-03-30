Australia's Qantas aims to cut carbon emissions by 25% by 2030

SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Thursday it planned to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2030, in part by boosting sustainable aviation fuel to 10% of its fuel mix and increasing the fuel efficiency of flights by 1.5% a year.

The airline in 2019 had been one of the first carriers in the world to pledge to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, ahead of an industry-wide commitment agreed last year.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

