News & Insights

Australia's prudential regulator updates bank requirements to mitigate rate risks

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

December 11, 2023 — 07:24 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5 and quotes in paragraphs 6-7

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator said on Tuesday it has updated requirements for banks to better manage risks arising from interest rate changes following a consultation in November last year.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has revised Prudential Standard APS 117 Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB), aimed at reducing some volatility in the IRRBB charge, among others.

IRRBB is the risk to earnings or value arising from movements in interest rates that affect banking book positions.

The revisions came after central banks globally raised interest rates sharply in an effort to curb stubbornly high inflation.

The regulator said it has now started a short consultation on some aspects of APS 117 which are also relevant to smaller banks.

"A failure to manage interest rate risk was one of the primary factors behind the collapse of several U.S. banks this year," APRA member Therese McCarthy Hockey said.

"The new and proposed changes incorporate lessons learned from the recent large interest rate movements and overseas bank failures."

The regulator intends to finalise APS 117 by the middle of 2024, ahead of the updated standard coming into effect from Oct. 1, 2025.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.