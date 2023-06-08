News & Insights

Australia's prudential regulator to raise supervision on banks' home loan rules

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

June 08, 2023 — 08:31 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Adds background about home loan guidelines in paragraph 2 & 3, APRA's comment in paragraph 5

June 9 (Reuters) - The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said on Friday that banks with borrowers not meeting the industry standards assessing their ability to repay loans would receive a "heightened supervisory attention".

The regulator advised banks to extend loans to customers only if the bank believed they can repay at three percentage points higher than the current market.

Australia's "Big Four" banks have publicly called on APRA to ease this rule, as in a high interest rate environment some people who took out a loan before the rate hikes are now unable to refinance loans.

Last month, Westpac WBC.AXagreed to refinance loans for some borrowers who didn't meet an industry standard that assesses their ability to repay, not sticking to the guidelines.

"With the potential for interest rates to rise further, inflation still high and the possibility of weaker labour market outcomes, the buffer is an important risk mitigant," said APRA in a statement.

The regulator has also requested banks to notify supervisors if they make any exceptions in its buffer and may request additional information on how the lenders are managing risk.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.