Australia's Port Kembla LNG import terminal seen ready in late 2023

March 22 (Reuters) - Squadron Energy, the private company building Australia's first LNG import terminal, expects its Port Kembla facility in New South Wales to be ready to take first gas by the end of 2023, its commercial director said on Tuesday.

Site earthworks have been completed, piling work for a new wharf has begun and the site "will be ready for first gas in quarter four next year," Evonne Bennett told a gas conference in Sydney.

Squadron Energy is owned by Australia's richest man, mining billionaire Andrew Forrest.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

